Storm Eowyn: wall collapses, trees fall and rail services disrupted as strong winds hit Wigan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan is feeling the impact of Storm Eowyn, with disruption to rail services and fallen trees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern warned on Friday morning that services between Wigan Wallgate and Southport were being disrupted due to the weather.

Yesterday it issued a list of routes on which it was urging rail passengers not to travel, which included the Wigan to Leeds service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avanti West Coast, which has services running through Wigan North Western, is advising passengers not to travel north of Preston or on its North Wales route on Friday due to the expected disruption.

Some lines are blocked between Manchester Oxford Road and Warrington Central because of a fallen tree.

Strong winds started to blow on Friday morning as the fifth named storm of the season made its presence known.

In Wigan, there were reports of a van being blown over at Saddle junction during the afternoon rush hour, with emergency services in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A wall collapsed outside the former Bellingham hotel, on Wigan Lane, Swinley, while trees fell across Mesnes Road, Swinley, and Atherleigh Way, Atherton, and in the churchyard at St John’s Church in Pemberton.

A wall outside the former Bellingham hotel collapsed during Storm Eowyn

The Co-op store and post office in Standish closed its doors on Friday due to loose tiles on the roof.

There have also been reports of hoarding falling on Warrington Lane, Scholes, a trampoline blown out of a garden on Whelley, Whelley, fencing blown onto Westwood Way and wheelie bins falling over across the borough.

Haigh Woodland Park has closed some of its attractions due to the storm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fallen tree on Mesnes Road

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service is advising people to avoid unnecessary travel and to take precautions if they do have to drive, including driving slowly, being aware of high-sided vehicles and giving more space than usual for lorries, cyclists and buses.

RAC Breakdown advised motorists to stay safe by parking away from trees, keeping a firm grip on the steering wheel, avoiding coastal routes and watching out for debris.

Across the country, flights have been delayed, roads closed and ferry services cancelled as 100mph winds pose a danger to life in parts of the UK.

Amber wind warnings are in place for northern England between 6am and 9pm on Friday, with winds reaching 60 to 70mph expected to be widespread in these warning areas.