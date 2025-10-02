Animal charity needs urgent donations to avoid closure

Pawpurrs residents

A local animal charity is urgently appealing for donations as debts reach an all-time high.

PawPurrs Halfway House which has a charity shop on Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, has launched an urgent appeal this week after mounting debts reached almost £4000. Founder member Katie Hayes, says potential closure beckons if outstanding vet bills are not paid.

The charity cares for injured and stray cats and those from homes where the owners are no longer able to care for them. They are then rehabilitated with a view to being adopted into suitable forever homes.

The charity currently has an outstanding bill of £3,775.55 with Vets4Pets Stockport.

Pawpurrs visitor

In a Facebook appeal, Katie told her loyal followers; "The charity is done for. We honestly are. I know we’re having some adoptions, but it’s just not enough."

The charity is currently caring for numerous cats needing food and supplies plus a cat named Pecan who requires immediate surgery.

Katie continued: " We’ve got such poorly cats. We’ve got a major surgery in the morning and I swear to God if I don’t get this bill down by the morning Pecan cannot go into the Vet. I desperately need to pay the bill off at Vets 4 Pets in Stockport. Please for the love of cats, I really need financial help to pay this bill off."

Katie said in a previous post; " I’m carrying so much anxiety every day about where to put the cats that keep being left at the shop, dumped at the back gate, or handed over in emergencies. We don’t have an army of fosterers but we do have a handful of amazing ones yet the majority of the workload always falls on me, Sara, and two or three volunteers trying to hold it all together."

Katie continued; " If everyone donated just £1, it would make such a difference. If you can help in any way at all, please do. I’m begging for these cats, not for myself. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

To donate, please view their website at www.pawpurrs.org.uk