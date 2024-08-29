Annual Scarecrow Trail organised by Wigan community group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Every year, for our famous Scarecrow Trail, we ask Orrell residents to design scarecrows and display them outside their houses. And – as ever – this year lots of people have responded, so we have a whole host of scarecrows for you to find on the Trail! Follow the trail to see how many you can find, or just keep an eye open for the many and varied scarecrows as you go around the village during the Festival. The trail will remain in place throughout the festival period ending on the 8th September .

Brighter Better Orrell was born out of a desire by a few people to clean up and improve our area.

We now have a committee and a number of hard working volunteers, all with different skills but having one thing in common.

We want to make a difference

To find out more about BBO and how to get involved, follow us on Facebook or find more information on our website - https://www.brighterbetterorrell.org.uk