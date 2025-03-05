Archbishop praises Wigan community champion

A Wigan community champion has received a letter of praise from an evangelical archbishop for food donations to Wigan pantries.

Julie Murphy, 59, holds the role at Tesco and received a message from International Christian Church Network Steve Evans hailing her for delivering weekly food donations to pantries at Free Living Church in Orrell and Annie’s Pantry in Beech Hill.

She said: “I make sure they have enough food to give to families who haven’t got anything.”

Steve in the letter to Julie said: “Having the support of people in your position has made a direct and significant impact into the lives of our community.”

Julie pictured on the left with Barbara Donnell and Wigan councillor Steve Dawber

Julie said the letter was “one of the best things I’ve ever had.”

The food is collected through a donation bin while donated books are sold for 50p using the profits to purchase food.

Julie’s job involves working with approximately 30 community groups and charities.

She is extremely proud of her own invention “talking tables” aimed at people aged 60 and over.

Julie pictured in the middle of Cameron Steveneson and George Davis a Wigan councillor laying wreath for 80th anniversary of the Hollocaust

The community champion said: “When my mum lost my dad, I realised she had no social life whatsoever. So, I asked her if she would like to come to the community room where we’d invite anyone who has lost people or feels socially isolated and see if they would like to meet new friends.

“Now 13 to 15 people come and they’ve all started going out now for dinner together and things like that which has been amazing.”

The talks take place in Tesco at Central Park on a Tuesday or Sunshine house on a Wednesday between 9.30am to 12pm

Julie said: “They’re just absolutely brilliant: the best thing that I’ve ever done.”

Aspull British Legion last week awarded Julie with a plaque for continuous support through her weekly donations.

Any profits go to funding trips for veterans and last year enough money was raised so the veterans could go to Arnhem, Netherlands for the 80th anniversary of the ill-fated Operation Market Garden.

Julie became an honorary Wigan Rotary Club member after assisting them in a Christmas charity drive.

Julie said: “I want to do more for our town and community."