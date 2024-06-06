Army of volunteers celebrated for charity work to the Wigan community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Salvation Army is celebrating the Wigan community spirit thanks to the support it receives throughout the year from an army of volunteers. A team of more than 50 volunteers offer their time for free to the church and charity ensuring that the vital services that it offers people across Wigan can continue and the team are being celebrated this volunteers’ week.

Praising the hard work and support it receives from the team throughout the year, The Salvation Army, with churches and community centres located on Scholes, Wigan, Chapel Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield, and George Street, Atherton, has seen an increase in the need for helpers recently following the continued struggle in the cost of living with more people from the community seeking help and being pushed into poverty.

Elaine Rogers, church leader of The Salvation Army in Ashton-in-Makerfield said: “Volunteers form a very special part of our church and our programme and we’re so thankful to all of them, the support they provide is fantastic and we simply couldn’t continue to do our work within the community without them.

“Volunteering isn’t just about helping out; it is about being an active and integral part of an organisation. Our volunteers bring ideas that inspire and challenge us to be better, making a real difference to everyone and allowing us to support more people in Wigan and the wider area.”

Volunteers with church leader of The Salvation Army in Ashton-in-Makerfield, Elaine Rogers