Army of volunteers celebrated for charity work to the Wigan community
Praising the hard work and support it receives from the team throughout the year, The Salvation Army, with churches and community centres located on Scholes, Wigan, Chapel Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield, and George Street, Atherton, has seen an increase in the need for helpers recently following the continued struggle in the cost of living with more people from the community seeking help and being pushed into poverty.
Elaine Rogers, church leader of The Salvation Army in Ashton-in-Makerfield said: “Volunteers form a very special part of our church and our programme and we’re so thankful to all of them, the support they provide is fantastic and we simply couldn’t continue to do our work within the community without them.
“Volunteering isn’t just about helping out; it is about being an active and integral part of an organisation. Our volunteers bring ideas that inspire and challenge us to be better, making a real difference to everyone and allowing us to support more people in Wigan and the wider area.”
Each week volunteers provide support at the church and charity’s community centre in Ashton-in-Makerfield through the parent and toddler group, and community lunch while the volunteers at the church and community centre in Atherton assist in the weekly Recovery Hub for people with addictions and the community drop in. Volunteers at the community centre in Wigan help with a range of activities including a dementia friendly singing group and a craft and chat afternoon and for a full list of activities at the various Salvation Army churches across Wigan visit www.salvationarmy.org.uk/wigan, www.salvationarmy.org.uk/atherton and www.salvationarmy.org.uk/ashton-makerfield.