Arrow XL delivers latest fitness technology to UK homes

Under the remit ArrowXL will deliver its Fitness Smart Mirrors which use cutting-edge holographic technology to offer an immersive fitness experience allowing users to train on demand in the comfort of their own home, with access to world-class 1:1 guidance, alongside its adjustable dumbbells and folding incline benches, to homes across the UK. ArrowXL’s expert 2-person teams will set up the equipment in the customer’s room of choice and remove any unwanted packaging.

As the at-home fitness market continues to grow with a huge number of people still working from home post pandemic, Magic took the decision to find a new delivery partner to consolidate its warehousing and delivery requirements in order to ensure high levels of customer service. ArrowXL’s flexible scheduling will allow customers to choose a delivery date and time slot that fits their schedule, ensuring minimal disruption to their day and will be kept informed with personalised communication channels, including emails, SMS updates and live tracking providing them with real-time order status.

David Higman, Head of Operations at Magic said: “Our Magic mirror delivers ground-breaking technology and understandably our customers expect a premium delivery service as part of their experience. The ArrowXL team fully understands the set-up process for our products and the importance of meeting our customers' needs at every stage to provide an enjoyable and positive experience.”

Allan Pape, Business Development Manager at ArrowXL, added: “With at-home fitness now being a permanent fixture in the health and wellness industry, more and more people are investing in exercise equipment for their house and we are now enhancing their delivery experience. By consolidating Magic’s warehousing and delivery requirements we have been able to provide them with a number of efficiencies such as cost savings, streamlined operations and better stock control – all of which result in better deliveries and happier customers.”