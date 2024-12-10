Ashton-in-Makerfield fitness instructor Tony Mac donates hair to Little Princess Trust and seeks support for wig creation

Tony Mac from The Fitness Studio Ashton in Makerfield is donating his hair to the little princess trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony is looking for support raising monies that will pay for his hair to be made into a wig and fitted.

"I thank god that I can only imagine what it must be like for a child to be diagnosed with any form of cancer and have to go through the stages of chemotherapy," said Tony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, I know how much joy and confidence that these donated wigs make . If you can help by donating money ot maybe you would like to do this yourself !

The Studio Ashton in Makerfield

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions such as Alopecia.

The charity is also one of the largest funders of childhood cancer research in the UK.

The Little Princess Trust relies solely on the generosity of its wonderful supporters who help the charity give Hair and Hope to so many children and young people with cancer each year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony would like to thank everyone who donates and special thanks to Heather and Emily at Indulge Hair Ashton in Makerfield for giving their time to shave it so he could donate it all .

Dyed by Heather and Emily at Indulge Hair, Ashton in Makerfield.