Asset Alliance Group proves a smooth operator with new deal for Wigan travel firm

A travel firm in Wigan has been amazed by the service received from Asset Alliance Group, after the vehicle finance specialist facilitated the addition of two new Yutong GT12 coaches.

Ashcrofts Mini Travel has taken the 53-seat + 1, PSVAR compliant executive coaches on multi-year operating leases, ahead of the start of two new passenger routes in partnership with FlixBus this August.

Chris Ashcroft, Managing Director of Ashcrofts Mini Travel, says: “For me, what set Asset Alliance Group apart was their personal touch. They were great and did exactly what they said they would in a personable manner.

“When I’ve dealt with finance companies in the past, they’ve typically only cared about your bank balance. Asset Alliance Group were different. They took the time to visit, have a coffee, ask questions and really understand the business before making a quick funding decision.”

Chris Ashcroft, Managing Director of Ashcrofts Mini Travel with Scott Burke, National Sales Manager

Ashcrofts Mini Travel will be running from Warrington to Hull (Route 72) and Liverpool to York (Route 74) for the fast-growing, asset-light FlixBus, a global travel-tech company that entered the UK market in 2020.

The new express coaches came via Yutong UK franchised dealer Pelican Engineering in full FlixBus spec. The GT12s have (DAF) MX-11 450hp engines, ZF axles and air-suspension, and are shod with Michelin 295/80 R22.5 tyres.

Taking the coaches on an operating lease has allowed Ashcrofts Mini Travel to minimise its capital outlay, with the option to offset rental payments against taxable profits as a business expense. Operators on such an agreement undertake the repair and maintenance of the vehicles themselves, returning or refinancing them at the end of the lease’s term.

“It’s an affordable way to do things and has allowed me to grow the business. The whole process with Asset Alliance Group was drama free. I can’t fault them,” adds Ashcroft.

Scott Burke, National Sales Manager at Asset Alliance Group, says: “It’s been a pleasure to deal with Chris, and I’m delighted to have been able to facilitate these two new vehicles for Ashcrofts. The team and I wish him every success with the new FlixBus services.”