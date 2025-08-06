August is Remembrance month at Makants Greyhound Rescue
Although Patrick, didn't find his forever home while with the rescue - and with his life sadly being cut short by ill health - he certainly was much loved by all the volunteers with Makants being his 'home'.
With cooked sausages - among other treats - being brought in each day by his favourite volunteers he was surrounded by so much love during the time he was at the rescue.
In order to honour Patrick - and other pets no longer with us -this August Remembrance month the rescue are placing some memorial hearts on the tree in 'Patrick's Patch' in their sensory garden. The hearts symbolise love for Patrick and those much loved hounds no longer with us, while also raising funds for greyhounds at the rescue still looking for homes.
If you'd like to sponsor a heart in memory of a much loved and missed pet you can find full details on their website www.makants.uk or via this link: