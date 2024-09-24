Autumn arrivals: are you ready for the September baby boom?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Research reveals that September and October are the busiest months for babies making their grand debut, with these two months seeing more births than any other time of the year. Wigan-based Winstanleys Pramworld shares the top 5 must-haves to buy before your autumn baby arrives!

According to the Office for National Statistics, the most popular birthday in the UK over the last two decades is September 26th, which falls exactly 39 weeks and two days after Christmas - coincidence? In fact, 8 of the top 10 most common birthdays occur in late September, with the remaining two falling in early October.

As parents prepare to welcome their new autumn arrivals, Winstanleys Pramworld, a trusted name in baby products for over 50 years, has created a newborn checklist with the top 5 must-haves to buy before the baby arrives. Whether your little one is due this month or at any other time of year, these essentials will help you feel fully prepared!

David Winstanley, Director at Winstanleys Pramworld, shares, “With so many babies arriving in autumn, it’s crucial for parents to be well-prepared for their new arrival. Bringing a newborn home can be overwhelming, but having the right essentials makes all the difference—from practical items for daily care to those that create a safe and cosy environment for your little one. Our goal is to help parents feel confident and ready for this exciting new chapter.”

Autumn Baby Boom

Top 5 Essentials for Bringing Baby Home

Car Seat

“Choosing a car seat is one of the most important decisions you’ll make for your child's safety,” advises Winstanley. “Make sure to select a seat that meets the latest i-Size safety standards and for extra peace of mind, consider options that are Swedish Plus Tested.”

“It's recommended that babies stay rear-facing until at least 15 months, and ideally for as long as possible - some seats even allow for extended rear-facing up to 6 years. An ISOFIX base can really simplify installation and reduce the risk of incorrect fitting. Look for a seat that’s suitable from birth and can adapt as your little one grows.”

Expert recommendation: BeSafe Beyond Complete Package

Pram

“When it comes to choosing a pram, travel systems are a fantastic choice for growing with your baby from birth all the way to toddlerhood. Most systems include a seat unit, carry cot, and car seat, which makes the transition a breeze.” says Winstanley.

“Choose a pram with a well-padded seat, adjustable recline options, and good suspension for maximum comfort. Also, don’t forget about durability; you’ll want a pram that can tackle various terrains with ease.”

Cot or Moses Basket

“The NHS recommends that babies sleep in the same room as their parents for the first 6 months, which makes a bedside crib a great option for easy nighttime access and soothing,” shares Winstanley.

“Having a portable sleep space, like a moses basket, travel cot, or carry cot, is also a smart choice for daytime naps. It allows you to keep your baby close and easily move them from room to room as you go about your day. Just remember to keep portable sleep spaces clear and ensure they have a firm, flat mattress for safety.”

Expert recommendation: Silver Cross Lunar Bedside Crib

Feeding Essentials

“If you’re choosing to breastfeed, essentials like nursing bras, a nursing pillow, and a breast pump can help make your journey as smooth as possible,” says Winstanley. “There are plenty of options out there, from manual and electric breast pumps to wearable models designed for busy mums on the go - there's something to fit every lifestyle and budget.”

“If you’re bottle-feeding, it’s a good idea to have a selection of bottles with slow-flow teats. Just be ready to try a few different ones to find what your baby prefers. Don’t forget a bottle brush and steriliser to keep everything clean and safe!”

Expert recommendation: Baby Brezza Steriliser Dryer Advanced

Baby Monitor

“Baby monitors are essential for keeping an eye on your little one while they sleep,” advises Winstanley. “Whether you’re just stepping away to make a cup of tea or have placed them down for a nap, it’s important to keep an eye on them at all times.”

“Look for a model with clear video and reliable audio. Features like temperature sensors, lullabies, and two-way communication can be incredibly useful. Plus, many of the newer versions are app-compatible, allowing you to access the monitor right from your phone.”

Expert recommendation: Maxi Cosi See Wifi Baby Monitor

Don’t Forget the Basics

In addition to these top 5 essentials, it’s important to have the following basic items ready for your baby’s arrival:

Clothing: Sleepsuits, bodysuits, scratch mittens, and hats

Nappies and Wipes: A good supply of newborn nappies, sensitive baby wipes, nappy rash cream, and a changing mat

Bathing Essentials: A baby bath or bath support, soft towels, gentle baby soap, and a soft-bristled hairbrush

Travel Gear: A baby carrier or sling for on-the-go, and accessories like a pram rain cover and footmuff for cooler weather.