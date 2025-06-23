Avove volunteers help to renovate an emergency shelter for The Brick

Leading infrastructure and engineering company, Avove, has continued its support of important community initiatives after its Executive Leadership Team (ELT) swapped pens for paintbrushes and redecorated an emergency shelter in Leigh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shelter, which is run by anti-poverty and anti-homelessness charity, The Brick, required support with the painting and decorating of its communal area, with the team stepping in to offer their assistance.

The Brick’s Volunteer Engagement Coordinator, Rose Corns, coordinated the volunteering day to improve the look and feel of the communal area to the benefit of residents. The charity currently supporting around 125 people per night through the provision of safe living accommodation across Wigan and Leigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a local employer with its head offices in Chorley, Avove has been a longstanding supporter of The Brick, as part of its steadfast commitment to enhancing the areas in which its teams actively work and live. They have previously volunteered at the Community Bank and donated to the charity as part of its bi-annual company roadshow events.

Avove offer support to The Brick

Becky Kimber, People & Culture Director at Avove, said: “We had a brilliant day volunteering at the ABEN in Leigh and it was good to learn more about the fantastic work The Brick are doing to support the community in the Greater Manchester Area. As a company, we are committed to supporting local communities through our volunteering days.

“I’m pleased to hear about the positive impact our work has had on residents, which of course, is the driving force and motivation for all the community initiatives we are involved in. We look forward to supporting our friends at The Brick again soon.”

Rose Corns, Volunteer Engagement Coordinator at The Brick, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to Avove for supporting The Brick and spending the day with us at the ABEN in Leigh. The work delivered has improved the look and feel of the communal area and has helped the residents feel comfortable and happy with the place they live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We really appreciate the time given to us and I’m sure there will be more opportunities for collaboration in the future. In all, it was a lovely day and interesting to learn more about Avove and its commitment to encouraging colleague volunteering.”

Sandy Dalziel, Commercial Director added: “It’s been a really rewarding experience and nice to see everyone coming together for a great cause. I’d encourage anyone to sign up to these kinds of initiatives whenever an opportunity arises.”

Avove is committed to making a positive impact, delivering long-term social value in locations across the UK, whether that is through ensuring the efficient supply of utilities or volunteering to help local people and causes.