Back at The Brick: care home resident reunited with beloved football team

A care home resident was reunited with his beloved Wigan Athletic this weekend, thanks to the support of a Standish-based care home.

Alan Fairhurst has been a resident at Lakeside Care Home for just over 12 months. The home is part of the Millennium Care Group. A family-run care provider with five homes in the North West.

Alan is a huge Wigan Athletic fan, and not a day goes by that he doesn’t wear one of his Wigan tops.

Alan poses for a photo outside The Brick Community Stadium

Alan used to go to games with his nephew, Darren Orme, another Athletic fanatic who sadly passed away earlier this year. Saturday’s match against Doncaster marked the first time Alan had been to a game since his loss.

Gail Howard, Home Manager at Lakeside Care Home, said: “We’re proud to offer real person-centred care at Lakeside. It’s all about what is important to our residents. Wigan Athletic, The Brick Community Stadium, is where Alan is happiest, and we’re delighted he got to see his beloved Latics.

“We’re grateful to the club for looking after us, and the team are going to work hard to make sure home fixtures are again a regular occurrence for Alan.”

Alan, said: “It was brilliant, I’ve been a fan forever. It’s a special place and I’m looking forward to going back soon. It was a great game. We’re 8th at the moment, so we have a good chance of going up.”

Ali Simm, Alan’s niece, said: “Thank you so much for taking Uncle Alan to the football again. He has really missed it, and I can tell that he thoroughly enjoyed it. Thank you to Lakeside Care Home for making it happen. We are truly grateful for the amazing staff who go the extra mile!”

Lakeside Care Home and the Millennium Care Group prioritise non-pharmacological approaches to care, which involve person-centred care, personalised activities, nature and the care of staff in unique roles which promote meaningful engagement that is enjoyable but serves a purpose.

Lakeside Care Home is part of the Standish Care Village, a unique care setting in Wigan comprising three care homes providing different levels of care.

The Village comprises three homes catering for different needs, which deliver unrivalled continuity in the North West. Together the homes support respite, residential, dementia, nursing and advanced nursing dementia care.

To learn more about Lakeside Care Home and the wider Standish Care Village, visit www.millennium-care.co.uk.