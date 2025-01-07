Bellway buys more land

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Building on its enviable reputation in the region, Bellway has acquired a further 7.8 acres of land in Mosley Common for a new residential development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Build has started on site, with Bellway providing a selection of two, three and four bedroom energy efficient homes, each offering off road parking and/or garages. The properties have been expertly designed to an exceptionally high standard and will appeal to a wide range of buyer.

The development, known as Trilogy, offers pleasant views of Honksford Brook located to the south of the site, and benefits from the growing number of everyday amenities nearby as well as highly regarded local schools. Situated close to the A580 (East Lancs Road) plus the M60, M61 and M62 motorways, Trilogy is ideally placed to easily access Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace Yarlett, Sales Director at Bellway, comments: “Following on from the success of our previous development in Mosley Common, Elements, Trilogy promises to be equally as popular, and we are thrilled build is progressing well. We will be releasing for sale the first homes at Trilogy next week.”

Trilogy street scene

In addition to Trilogy, Bellway has made a significant financial Section 106 contribution of £796,000 towards highways, a guided busway, BNG and health in the locality.

Trilogy will officially launch on Saturday 18th January, with the opening of the sales office on site. The showhomes are scheduled to open in Summer, followed by first occupancy in Autumn.

Bellway worked with architect APD and solicitors Gateley on the scheme.

For further information or to register your interest in Trilogy, please call 0161 516 8609 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/manchester/trilogy