Belong Atherton celebrates World Book Day

By Belong Villages
Contributor
Published 6th Mar 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 17:04 BST

Dementia specialist Belong Atherton has been getting into the swing of all things literary to celebrate World Book Day (March 6).

Residents, tenants and staff at the Mealhouse Lane care village dressed up in their favourite book character for the occasion before inviting young friends from nearby Parklee Community Primary School to join an intergenerational reading session.

