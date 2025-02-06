Belong Hails Inspirational Care Champions

Colleagues at Belong villages in Atherton and Wigan are celebrating after scooping three trophies at the Champion Awards, as the red carpet was rolled out by dementia specialist Belong to recognise the best of the best amongst its villages and community care teams from across the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carers supporting residents around-the-clock on the Belong Wigan’s Cedar Household won the Team of the Year Award, with judges commenting on how well they work together to create a family environment. Last year, they organised an overnight excursion for the entire household to Blackpool, visiting the tower, promenade and amusements.

The village’s experience day team also took home the Community Engagement Award. The judges praised their work with local organisations, including Platt Bridge Community Centre, MyLife, and Music in Mind to organise special events and activities that foster inclusivity, strengthen community bonds, and bring joy to many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also recognition for people who give their free time to improve the lives of people. Matthew Boardman, aged 16, won the Volunteer Award. Working with the experience day team during the summer holidays, he helped to organise activities, excursions and other entertainment for customers, and supported participation.

Belong colleagues from across the region came together to celebrate the Champion Awards.

Belong Atherton support manager Jemma Sharratt won Leader of the Year less than a year after taking on the role, after being the village’s nurse manager, with the judges commending her caring nature towards both customers and colleagues.

After receiving nominations from customers, relatives and colleagues, a panel of independent judges determined winners from a final shortlist, with the results revealed at an evening gala at The Queen at Chester Hotel. All were presented with a handmade ceramic trophy, designed by Belong customer Alma Worthington as part of a creative competition for the occasion.

Speaking of the event, Belong’s chief executive, Martin Rix, said: “We have many talented colleagues who have chosen to dedicate their professional lives to caring for our customers, with many nominations describing them as being ‘like family’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As discussion around the reform of social care continues to gain traction, we are committed to shining a light on both their professionalism and hard work through these awards. We know, first-hand, that it is our ability to invest in our people that is critical to the future of the sector. Our unique ‘village living’ set-up creates a truly special working environment where people can thrive, and our annual Champion Awards serve to congratulate all our colleagues for their success.”

Belong Atherton and Belong Wigan winners celebrate their Champion Awards.

The news follows a year of accomplishments in 2024, with Belong picking up national accolades at the HealthInvestor Seniors Housing Awards, LaingBuission Awards, and the Great British Care Awards. Meanwhile, its community home care service, Belong at Home, was crowned in Homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 Large and Mid-size Home Care Groups and is the only not-for-profit operator to have placed every year since 2018.

The Belong Champion Awards 2024 was made possible thanks to sponsors: Arjo, Citron Hygiene, Litmus, M&D Cleaning, Search, and Triangle PR.

More information about Belong can be found at www.belong.org.uk or by emailing [email protected].