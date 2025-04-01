Belong Wigan goes on safari!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dementia specialist Belong has ventured on a ‘mini safari’ at its Wigan village, playing host for a special meet-and-greet afternoon for its customers to engage with animals from all over the world.

Australian bearded dragons, cockatiels, ferrets and tortoises joined the Millers Lane community, with Belong customers petting the creatures, finding out all about them, and in some cases, taking on the role of looking after them. The more daring amongst the residents and tenants braved the chance to hold cockroaches, hairless guinea pigs, even giant African millipedes.

Sheila Chappell, apartment tenant at Belong Wigan, said: “This year, I’m trying out new things and I loved the animals’ visit; this has ticked a box for me. We even had our pictures taken holding them so we can prove to our family and friends that we did it!”

The session was arranged by the village’s experience team as part of its vibrant programme of activities for its customers and wider community, with Southport-based Home Safari Assisted Animal Therapy called upon to facilitate.

Sheila Chappell, Belong Wigan apartment tenant, meets Wilma the cockatiel and Belle the bearded dragon

Participants benefitted from the chance to try something new, forge fresh friendships, and enjoy a sense of camaraderie by encouraging one another to touch, hold and wear the mixture of familiar and lesser-known creatures.

In addition, it proved to support the wellbeing of those living with dementia, as Charlene Frodsham, experience coordinator at Belong Wigan, explains: “Animal therapy provides the opportunity to socialise without the need to engage in conversation, so our customers with little or no verbal communication could join in, too. It gave them a sense of companionship whilst offering mental stimulation – they really got a lot out of it.

“What a wonderful afternoon our customers have had! The session was a hit, and everyone left with big smiles and happy hearts. We look forward to welcoming our new animal friends back soon.”

More information about Belong can be found at belong.org.uk or by emailing [email protected] .