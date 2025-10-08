Billinge grandparents go viral with 1.1 million views on Tiktok

A grandson and his grandparents TikTok channel, Out With The Grandparents, has captured the hearts of over 1 million people with its funny, feel-good videos. One of their clips recently went viral, racking up more than 1.1 million views and turning the local family into an online sensation.

A Granddad, Grandma and their 14 year old grandson started a YouTube channel back in march and shortly after started their Tiktok channel (@OWTGPOfficial). They weren't expecting it to be popular and just started it for a bit of fun but when they saw the amount of views they had received they were amazed and wanted to share it with everyone. They have had a few other popular videos with view counts ranging from 135,000 to 472,000 and now they have 1.1 million which is a massive hop. 1.1 Million is double the population of the city of Liverpool.

On their Viral Tiktok Video they do a currently trending dance which uses the song 'Sugar On My Tongue' By Tyler, The Creator where you put the camera in the fridge (Sounds silly at first) and when it starts playing open the fridge and do the dance moves that go with the song.