'Brassed Off' set to hit high notes

BYGONE days when a colliery and its musical band of brothers were at the heart of the local community are set to be re-lived by St Joseph’s Players, as the curtain rises on their latest show, Brassed Off.

The gripping production, which runs from Tuesday 8th April to Saturday 12th April at St Joseph’s Hall, Chapel St, tells of a town’s fight to save its mine from closure, a story recognisable to many in Leigh who faced similar battles more than 30 years ago.

And if the tale of a proud community fighting for survival is not enough to tug at the heart strings, professional musicians will provide the soundtrack to the miners’ campaign by joining the cast to perform iconic brass tunes.

Brassed Off centres on the fictional town of Grimley, where management have deemed the local pit ‘uneconomic’. The decision leads to strained relationships and tough choices for families facing uncertain futures.

The cast of St Joseph's Players 'Brassed Off'. Photograph by Gary Clee

Fundamental to the town’s identity is the colliery brass band, one of the miners’ few constants in a changing world, and much of the play’s laugh-out-loud humour revolves around the band’s attempt to reach the national finals at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

St Joseph’s Players’ Chairperson, Gabrielle Fitzsimons, explained: “Brassed Off has it all: laughter, tears, a live brass band, and a story that recalls the industry upon which communities like Leigh were built.

“It’s one of our favourite productions, and certainly one not to be missed.”

Tickets priced £12, and £6 for Under 16s, are on sale now and are available from ticketsource.co.uk/st-josephs-players. Shows begin at 7.30pm. Please note, all tickets are reserved seating. Any unsold tickets will be made available on the door.