Byrchall High School class of 2024 celebrate GCSE success on results day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The students receiving their results today have worked tirelessly and with enthusiasm and fully deserve the smiles and laughter that have been the theme of the day at the school in Ashton in Makerfield

In a year that has been full with great news and success stories, the school will open a new state of the art school building in just a few days, staff and students alike feel both proud and excited about the future.

Head teacher Alan Birchall said, ‘We are very proud today of the success and all of the hard work of our students. Their school pathway was of course impacted by the pandemic; however, they have remained both committed to learning and positive in their attitudes to work. Our staff and whole school community have been dedicated to supporting each individual and today we are pleased to share their results with them, and to wish them well as they move forward in their learning’.

Keira in Year 11 added 'I have done even better than I expected, I can't believe it! I am going to enrol at college but wanted to say thank you to all my teachers here. It has been just amazing'.