Byrchall High School class of 2024 celebrate GCSE success on results day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In a year that has been full with great news and success stories, the school will open a new state of the art school building in just a few days, staff and students alike feel both proud and excited about the future.
Head teacher Alan Birchall said, ‘We are very proud today of the success and all of the hard work of our students. Their school pathway was of course impacted by the pandemic; however, they have remained both committed to learning and positive in their attitudes to work. Our staff and whole school community have been dedicated to supporting each individual and today we are pleased to share their results with them, and to wish them well as they move forward in their learning’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.