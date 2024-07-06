Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anglican church leaders have "strongly condemned" an arson attack on a former Wigan church building which is being converted into a food bank and Muslim prayer room.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday July 1, when the front and rear doors to the old St Mary’s Church on Warrington Road, Ince, were set alight and a digger, which had been carrying out work at the site, was also torched.

The community group behind the venture has spoken of its dismay that anyone would attack an institution which aims to help all struggling members of the community, regardless of their religion.

Arson attack on former Wigan church, St Mary's on Warrington Road, Ince. All doors have fire damage and a digger was set on fire.

St Mary's was formerly used as a place of worship by the Church of England, however it was not a consecrated church but a former school building. All items of ecclesiastical interest have been removed, as have the windows.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Liverpool said: "We strongly condemn any form of hate crime and racism and urge anyone in the community who knows anything about this act to come forward to the authorities.

"The former school building was used as a church until it was closed five years ago. It was sold at auction and we wish its new owners the best in their endeavours to support the local community.

"Church Wigan is strong and focused on their Christian mission to serve the people of Wigan and will continue to do so through the many churches and centres throughout the borough”.

A representative of the Impact Community Group, who wished only to be known as Ahmed, said that increasingly inflammatory anti-Muslim remarks on social media and false claims that there were plans to turn the building into a Mosque could well have provoked the attack.

He said: "There have been some increasingly unpleasant things said on social media as well as claims that we are planning on turning the church into a mosque.

"But we are just creating a prayer room. The main business is a food bank that anyone who needs it can use, whether they be Jewish, Christian, Muslim or of no faith.”