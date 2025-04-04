Campaign urges Wigan employers to pledge T Level placements

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A growing number of leading employers in Greater Manchester are already offering T Level placements, and they’re encouraging others to join them in backing the next generation of talent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign is being delivered by The Growth Company on behalf of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) and the Employer Integration Board, working closely with system partners including the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, the Gatsby Foundation, and Manchester Digital.

It is also supported by public sector partners such as the NHS, blue light services, and the Bee Network, reflecting a joined-up Greater Manchester approach to strengthening high-quality technical education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign gives students invaluable real-world experience and provides businesses with access to a future talent pipeline, fresh ideas, and practical skills.

Wigan firms are being encouraged to offer T Level placements.

Now they are backing a Greater Manchester-wide campaign calling on employers to pledge a T Level placement. The campaign features a series of events, guidance and a dedicated website - www.gmtlevels.org - designed to help businesses understand the process of offering T Level placements and the positive impact they can have. Businesses of all sizes and sectors are encouraged to get involved and make a pledge.

The flagship webinar takes place on Thursday 24 April where businesses can hear from the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and a panel of employers on everything they need to know about T Levels and why they should pledge a placement. Businesses can book their place.

T Levels are two-year technical education courses for 16-19-year-olds, combining classroom learning and industry placements lasting a minimum of 45 days. They aim to equip students with job-ready skills and a nationally recognised certificate equivalent to three A Levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign supports the Greater Manchester Baccalaureate (MBacc) by strengthening technical education pathways valued by employers, creating a genuine and equal alternative to university, and giving young people a clear line of sight to good jobs.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, said: “T Levels are a game-changer for Greater Manchester – giving young people real-world experience and giving employers the skilled talent they need to grow.

“We’ve made it our mission to become the UK’s leading Technical Education City-Region, and T Level placements are key to making that happen.

“I’m calling on employers across Greater Manchester to get involved – help shape the workforce of the future, and unlock the benefits of supporting the next generation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Hughes, Chief Executive, The Growth Company, said: “As a leading social enterprise, we are invested in supporting local people and communities to thrive, so we’re proud to lead the way in committing 10 T Level placements, giving young people the opportunity to develop the skills they need to succeed while also benefiting from their enthusiasm and innovative ideas.

“Many of the Greater Manchester businesses we work with are experiencing skills shortages. By offering a T Level placement, employers can help shape the future workforce while giving our young people an invaluable opportunity to experience work and contribute to their business."

The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce is taking on six placements – two from Hopwood Hall College and four from The Manchester College. The students will work across multiple departments from events to marketing, sales to customer service.

Clive Memmott OBE, Chief Executive, Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, said: "At Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, we’re proud to lead by example. By offering T Level placements ourselves, we’re not only helping to develop future talent but showing our members what’s possible. These placements bring fresh energy into our organisation – and they’re a powerful way to tackle skills gaps. I’d strongly encourage other employers to get involved."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lou Cordwell OBE, Chair of the Employer Integration Board, said: "At the Employer Integration Board, we see T Level placements as a practical solution to both immediate skills challenges and long-term workforce development. These young people bring energy, new thinking, and ambition – and businesses that invest in them now are investing in their own future success."

Anna Dawe, Principal and Chief Executive at Wigan & Leigh College, said: " T Levels are changing the way our students learn – blending classroom teaching with real workplace experience. It helps them build confidence and apply their knowledge in meaningful ways. But we need more employers to open their doors and support these opportunities."

Ali Imran, T Level student at Stockport College, currently on T Level placement at GMCA, said: “My placement at GMCA has been a great experience. I’ve been able to apply what I learned at college, like using customer relationship systems to help teams manage information, and I've created data dashboards to help my team. I’m enjoying it so much, and I’ve even recommended T Levels to my friends. I’m currently looking at apprenticeship opportunities once I've finished, as I want to continue to work and learn.”