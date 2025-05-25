Celebrations and Awards Evening for The Three Towns

Following their recent glittering production of Die Fledermaus at St. Joseph’s Hall in Leigh, The Three Towns held their Annual Dinner and Awards Evening on 23rd May at Culcheth Village Club.

Celebrating their recent award success held by NODA in May at the Mercure Hotel in Manchester for ‘Best Gilbert & Sullivan Production’ in the whole of the North West for their performance of The Pirates of Penzance at St. Joseph’s Hall, Leigh in May 2024, Phil Boardman was awarded ‘Best Musical Director’ and ‘Best Programme’ was awarded to the Publicity Team.

Long Service Awards for affiliation to the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) were presented by Chair of The Three Towns, Ann Batchelor, to Rupert Rees for 35 years of treading the boards, Rob McGee 25 years, Richard Aspinall 20 years, Victoria Goulden, Julia Sutton and Rosalie Garner 15 years.

What’s next for The Three Towns?

Pictured L to R: Rosalie Garner, Julia Sutton, Richard Aspinall, Phil Boardman (Musical Director), David Kay (Director), Rob McGee, Victoria Goulden, Kath Freeborn (Publicity), and Jeannie Brett (Publicity).

The society is now in rehearsal for its annual concerts which will take place on Friday 14th (evening) and Saturday 15 November (matinee) at St. Joseph’s Hall, Leigh WN7 2PR. They’ll be performing a variety of Songs from the Shows, Broadway, West End, Popular and Classical Music, in a relaxed cabaret setting.