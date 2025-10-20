Christmas comes early for care home residents

Lucky residents at a Standish-based care home were treated to tickets for the filming of a long-running televised musical show.

Mel Hart, Activities Coordinator at Worthington Lake Care Home, managed to bag tickets to the BBC’s Songs of Praise Christmas Special, which is set to be aired in the run-up to Christmas.

Worthington Lake Care Home is part of the Millennium Care Group, a family-run, B-Corp accredited provider which has five homes across the North West.

Held at Bolton’s Victoria Hall, the event was a mixture of congregational songs and performances from renowned performers, Phebe Edwards, Aled Jones, and Tony Hadley.

Mary, Sheila and Susan pose for a photo at Songs of Praise

Mel was joined by her colleague, Sheila and two of the home’s residents, Mary Barrow and Susan McLaughlin, with the group being treated to front row seats of the performance.

Mary said: “We really enjoyed it, it was a great atmosphere and the singing was brilliant. I’ve been brought up religious, so I loved all the hymns.

“The home is brilliant with all these activities, I don’t know how Mel and the team think it all up!”

Asked if she’s looking forward to the televised show on December 21, Mary added: “Of course, but hopefully we don’t scare people because we were right at the front!”

Mel Hart, Activities Coordinator at Worthington Lake, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to secure tickets for Susan and Mary, the venue and show were absolutely fantastic. The room was decorated to a tee with amazing garlands and fairy lights, and the choir was brilliant.

“Watching our residents’ faces light up was brilliant, and we feel privileged to have been at the show. We can’t wait to watch it back with our other residents.”

Worthington Lake and the Millennium Care Group have a history of making things happen for their residents, from aeroplane rides to zoo trips and everything in between.

Worthington Lake specialise in dementia care and is part of the newly completed Standish Care Village. The Village comprises three care homes catering for different care needs, providing a continuity like no other in the region.