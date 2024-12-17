Christmas comes early for local care services

Christmas wishes have come early for people supported by Community Integrated Care, a leading social care charity in Wigan, thanks to the incredible fundraising efforts of customers and colleagues at Cottoms.

The local manufacturer of pies and sausages has chosen Community Integrated Care as its charity partner, raising money and creating special experiences to support local care services over the seasonal period.

The business kicked off its seasonal giving campaign by making surprise deliveries of its pies to care services. Enabling more than 250 people to enjoy a special seasonal meal with friends and family, and rewarding Wigan’s dedicated care workers, the surprise treat was described as “an incredible gesture” by local care leaders.

Cottoms Pies With Purpose campaign is seeing the manufacturer donate 10p from sales of their best-selling Family Hotpot range over the seasonal period, to local people supported by Community Integrated Care. The initiative underpins their commitment to supporting local causes as a proudly northern brand.

People supported in Wigan enjoying the donated pies at their Christmas Party.

Funding special experiences, including an exclusive Christmas concert with a Michael Bublé tribute act, the Pies With Purpose initiative is aiming to make this Christmas an unforgettable one for local people who draw on care and support.

Briony Davies, Partnerships Development Manager at Community Integrated Care, said: “It was an incredible surprise for the people we support and our colleagues, when the team at Cottoms brought delicious food for them to enjoy. The people we support loved spending time with their friends and family, enjoying this generous donation and really building the magic of Christmas.”

“Our colleagues work tirelessly to make a difference, including supporting people over the Christmas period, when so many others can rest and relax with family and friends. It was wonderful to see that Cottoms wanted to also thank and celebrate Wigan’s dedicated care teams too.”

“The money raised by Cottoms and their customers in their Pies With Purpose campaign will make a real difference, funding vital support for local people.

Gemma from Wigan enjoying Cottoms pie donation.

"We are inspired by their commitment to supporting our mission of enabling every person to live the Best Life Possible.”

Will Munro, Managing Director of Cottoms, said: “Community Integrated Care is an amazing charity that, like Cottoms, is at the heart of our local community. Pies With Purpose is our commitment to supporting their important work, rewarding their dedicated care teams and bringing joy to the people they support.

"We’re delighted with the support that this campaign has had from our team, partners and customers, and hope it make a real difference this Christmas and beyond.”