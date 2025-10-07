Christmas treats at Spinning Gate

Christmas at Spinning Gate Shopping Centre, Leigh

Spinning Gate Shopping Centre have announced their Christmas treats, giving shoppers lots of notice to plan in their free, family festive fun.

With Christmas now less than 100 days away, the shopping centre has announced how it plans to entertain shoppers during the festive months. The centre has already supported local charity., Compassion in Action with their Christmas toy appeal, inviting donations of new gifts and presents for children aged between 0 – 16 to ensure local families in need have Christmas presents to open and enjoy on the big day. Shoppers are invited to donate new gifts and presents and drop off at the donation drop off points in Costa Coffee, My Dentist and The Works. All donations of new gifts and presents are gratefully received.

The centre will soon be decorated with a huge 30ft Christmas tree, hundreds of garlands, glitter, baubles and trees ready to get shoppers in the Christmas spirit. To launch the centre’s Christmas campaign, daily from 1st until 12 December the centre will undertake 12 days of Christmas whereby a shopper will be selected at random and presented with a little Christmas goodie bag as a thank you for shopping within Spinning Gate.

Little ones are invited to join Santa and his elves for free Santa visits during December, an event which becomes more popular each year. Santa’s elves greet the families asking about their Christmas plans whilst spreading Christmas joy.

Each Saturday in December, families will enjoy free family festive fun as Christmas characters including Spinning Gates very own Buddy the Elf, Grinch & Cindy Lou along with Elf on The Shelf spread Christmas sparkle and wonderful wishes.

Finally, the centre is providing its ever-popular Christmas charity gift wrapping service again, inviting shoppers to have their Christmas gifts wrapped for a donation to local charity Compassion in Action who help support local families in need.

Karen Cox, Centre Manager of Spinning Gate Shopping Centre said:

"Christmas is a special time and here at Spinning Gate Shopping Centre we love giving back to our town and community, by bringing the magic of Christmas with lots of fun, smiles and lots of Christmas fun too.

We can’t wait to see families light up as they see all our fabulous Christmas decorations which light up and sparkle around the centre, enjoy our free family festivities whilst shopping in our stores. Join us on our social channels for dates and times of our free family festive fun.

Spinning Gate, in the heart of Leigh, includes 110,000sq of retail space, offering a wide selection of high street names, independent stores & cafes, with free weekend parking on the adjoining flat surface shopper car park.The centre continues to thrive with daily increased footfall and 92% occupancy levels.