Climate column: Energy efficiency helps our planet and pockets

September is here, and things are definitely starting to feel more autumnal. Days are shortening, and temperatures have taken a dip.

Currently energy prices remain high and that’s why the support provided by Wigan Council’s Here For You campaign is important.

It’s also worth considering the impact that our energy usage has on climate change.

Around 23 million households use gas boilers for heating, which means that the UK is heavily dependent on gas.

Gas is a fossil fuel, and the use of it contributes to climate change by heating the atmosphere, which causes extreme weather that devastates communities.

Our reliance on gas also costs us: we are exposed and vulnerable to global price fluctuations and volatility because gas prices are set internationally.

What’s more, we are spending billions on energy imports, with this money not remaining in the British economy.

Expanding North Sea oil and gas production will not make a significant dent in gas prices now or in the future, as prices will continue to be set internationally.

Poorly insulated homes are a significant contributor to energy consumption and fuel poverty. Older properties, in particular, often lack the necessary insulation to retain heat, leading to higher heating bills.

With government support, many households could insulate their homes and switch to heat pumps that can run off renewable energy generated in Britain.

Many new homes developed by Wigan Council are designed to be energy efficient. Wigan homes set to become more energy efficient thanks to £4.3m project (wigantoday.net)

Renewable energy in the UK has grown 10-fold in the last 20 years, and research shows that England has the potential to generate 13 times more renewable energy than we currently do.

With this, we’d meet our own energy needs but also become a green energy superpower, exporting clean, green electricity to other countries. We would improve our health and impact on the planet, reduce fuel poverty and boost green jobs and skills.

But what can you do right now?

There are several nationwide schemes aiming to help people retrofit their homes to become more energy efficient- reducing emissions and saving money.

If you’d be interested, you can look at ECO4, a government energy efficiency scheme designed to tackle fuel poverty and reduce carbon emissions and the GMCA Retrofit Portal, which provides energy efficiency information for residents across Greater Manchester.

You can also check if you’re eligible for AWARM, a council support service providing advice and help to keep you stay healthy, safe and warm at home.

For more immediate support energy bills and money concerns, Wigan Council’s Here For You campaign also provides lots of information on being energy savvy, how to look after your money, your health and your mental wellbeing, and lots more. You can find out more at www.wigan.gov.uk/HereForYou