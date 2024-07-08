Co-op set to serve-up new store near Wigan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Co-op is set to serve-up its newest store this week (Friday, 12 July) to serve and support the village of Parbold.

Located in Station Road, Parbold, the 2,500 sq ft convenience store has created 12 local jobs.

Parbold’s Co-op serves-up a Costa Coffee Express and in-store bakery along with a focus on fresh, chilled and healthy produce; meal ideas and everyday essentials; food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade products, flowers, chilled beers and award-winning wines; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from, vegan and plant-based products.

The online home delivery of groceries is set to be introduced shortly after launch via Deliveroo, where groceries are picked fresh in the local store by Co-op and delivered quickly and conveniently in the community. Customer car parking is also available.

Co-op is committed to supporting UK farmers, growers and suppliers, with all of its fresh and frozen meat and poultry, including in its ready meals, pies and freshly prepared sandwiches, 100% British.

A soft plastic recycle unit is available in store to enable the community to recycle ‘soft plastics’ including: crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches - ensuring all Co-op’s own food packaging is recyclable either through local authority kerbside collections, or the in-store recycling unit.

Lee Ashton, Co-op Store Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to launch Co-op’s newest store. It looks fantastic, and we are looking forward to welcoming our members and customers into their brand-new Co-op. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life – serving the local community and commuters using the neighbouring railway station. We have worked to develop the range, choice and services to create a compelling offer to serve the community, conveniently.

"The store also has a focus on delivering value, with member price savings across a wide range of everyday essentials so that the people who own our business, our member-owners, benefit every time they shop.”

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back 180 years. Its Member-owners own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation, enjoying a wide number of benefits including member-only price savings across everyday essentials, and personalised offers via the Co-op Membership app.

More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership