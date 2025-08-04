A colourful mural has been unveiled at Wigan Infirmary’s Cancer Care Centre.

To mark the 10-year anniversary of the centre opening at the hospital, the artwork was commissioned from local artist, Jess Riley, to brighten up the windows of the building and to help try and spread positivity to those visiting.

Centre manager Jason Banks said: “It’s hard to believe 10 years have passed so quickly.

"When thinking about how to mark this milestone we knew it had to be something meaningful, something that would truly resonate with our patients.

"Our Cancer Care window has been transformed into a stunning piece of art, with each flower in the design carrying deep symbolism related to cancer and the strength of those affected by it.

"Our deepest thanks to Jess for helping us celebrate in such a thoughtful and beautiful way.”

The flowers in the mural include Echinacea (representing strength and health), Aster (wisdom, love and patience), Dandelion (perseverance, resilience and strength), Iris (courage and faith), Lemon Balm (healing and love), Daffodil (hope and joy), Magnolia (dignity and perseverance) and Dahlia (dignity and inner strength).

Jess said: “I went with a hand-drawn floral design which was both playful in its illustration style but also meaningful in the types of flowers chosen.

Artist, Jess Riley (far left) with Cancer Care Centre staff and Three Wishes Mascot, Albert the Bear (centre)

"The aim was to evoke an uplifting feeling for those visiting the area, whether that be patients, visitors or staff members.”

The project was made possible thanks to support from Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust’s Three Wishes charity.

Charity manager Emily Mundon said: “We’re proud to support projects that enhance the patient environment and experience.

"Murals like this make a real difference by creating calming, hopeful spaces - especially in areas where people may be feeling anxious or vulnerable.

"Jess has created something so beautiful that it feels like it was always meant to be there.

"It’s a wonderful example of how local creativity can bring real comfort and inspiration to our hospital environment.”

There are many ways you can make a donation to support the Three Wishes Charity.

Further information on how to do this is available via the WWL website - www.wwl.nhs.uk/fundraising