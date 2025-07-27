Come and visit Holy Trinity Church, Downall Green
We walk and drive past churches all the time. Now's a chance to find out what one looks like inside and hear about its history. Holy Trinity in Downall Green will be open on Saturday 9 August from 2pm to 4pm, with a presentation at 2.30pm.
Find out about the surprising history of the church, discover the beautiful stained glass windows and learn about the people involved in building and paying for the church and its furnishings. Explore the churchyard to see the grave of Stephen Walsh MP and some Commonwealth war graves. Local historian Anthony Pilgrim and Pat and Will Sharp who are researching Wigan's churches will guide us through the story of the church.
Easy parking next door in the school playground.
And of course there'll be tea and cakes!
Holy Trinity Downall Green, Rectory Rd, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan WN4 0QF