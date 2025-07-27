Come and visit Holy Trinity Church, Downall Green

We walk and drive past churches all the time. Now's a chance to find out what one looks like inside and hear about its history. Holy Trinity in Downall Green will be open on Saturday 9 August from 2pm to 4pm, with a presentation at 2.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Find out about the surprising history of the church, discover the beautiful stained glass windows and learn about the people involved in building and paying for the church and its furnishings. Explore the churchyard to see the grave of Stephen Walsh MP and some Commonwealth war graves. Local historian Anthony Pilgrim and Pat and Will Sharp who are researching Wigan's churches will guide us through the story of the church.

Easy parking next door in the school playground.

And of course there'll be tea and cakes!

Holy Trinity Downall Green, Rectory Rd, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan WN4 0QF