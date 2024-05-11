Community ambitions: Wigan rugby club is branching out

By Charles Graham
Published 11th May 2024, 12:30 BST
A long-running amateur Wigan rugby league club is celebrating a landmark birthday with plans to become far more involved with the local community.

And that means more social events – attendees needn’t even be interested in sport! – and helping with young people’s vocational training.

It’s not that Orrell St James’s RL Club isn’t successful. It boasts no fewer than 428 players aged between four and 40.

But as it celebrates its 40th anniversary, bosses are looking to branch out.

A flashback to the One St James event last yearA flashback to the One St James event last year
A flashback to the One St James event last year
The first example of this came with a family fun day held last autumn called One St James which was such a hit that it is set to become an annual event.

Now preparations are being made for a summer music festival.

And the club is teaming up with the TMP music college in Pemberton whose students can provide some of the entertainment but also gain vital experience of live performance and also the technical side of gigs. And the event would raise funds for the further development of Orrell St James’s ARLFC in the process.

The club is keen to reach out into the community more in future.The club is keen to reach out into the community more in future.
The club is keen to reach out into the community more in future.

Club spokeswoman Suzanne Costello said: “We are celebrating our 40th year and made a decision in 2023 that we wanted to become much more of a community-focused club: a focal point for people and events even if some folk are not interested in rugby.

"We held the One St James event and sent out leaflets to local residents inviting them and it was successful, so much so that we aim to hold it yearly from now on, the next one being in September.

"Now the next big thing is our music festival and we are delighted that TMP College are on board with us. We got in touch and said we wondered if they would like to get involved and they said yes. Some of the students will come down in the day and work with professional sound and lighting engineers and see how a live gig is set up.

"They will also send down some bands for 20-minute slots to give them experience.”

TMP head of music Andy Fildes said: “We are trying to provide opportunities for students, not just to give musical performances within our walls but in a real world experience.

"Bands are in rehearsal and the festival should be a great opportunity for them. For some it will be a first time experience of public performance.”

Party on the Pitch, as the new festival will be called, takes place on Saturday July 6 at the Orrell St James’s ground off Bankes Avenue.

Among the acts lined up are the Stone Roses tribute band Resurrection, Oaces, Andy Crawford, Elvis impersonator John Paul, Marc as Robbie Williams and Casino Club.

The gates open at noon and there will be food outlets on site.

Tickets are £25 for adults, £10 for children aged five to 16 and under-fives get in free. There is also a family ticket for £60, a standard gazebo for £200, including six adult tickets, and a VIP gazebo including six adult tickets and private facilities.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.osjrugby.co.uk

