Construction company’s gifts for young patients

There was some early Christmas cheer for young patients on the Children’s Ward at the Royal Preston Hospital when staff from the Wigan office of construction company Tilbury Douglas, which is working on site, turned up with selection boxes and bags of gifts for youngsters of all ages.

Project manager Jack Godfrey and senior project engineer Conor Lapniewski took on the role of Santa’s helper by handing out the presents, which had been donated by colleagues and sub contractors.

Rebecca Arestidou, who works with the hospital charity team, said: “Thank you to everyone working at or with Tilbury Douglas for the gifts. Jack and Conor’s visit to the Children’s Ward certainly cheered up its young patients and brought smiles to the faces of parents and staff.”