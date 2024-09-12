Costa Coffee has kindly donoated £1,000 donation to Leigh Scout Group, as part of its Community Grant programme.

The cafe chain is supporting local sports clubs up and down the country, investing in the sporting talent of the future. So far this year, Costa Coffee has donated a grand total of £50,000 to 50 sporting community groups and charities.

Celebrating 10 years of its Community Programme, which has included supporting charity collaborations, volunteering, and use of space in store for local activities, Costa Coffee created the Community Grants programme in 2021, in collaboration with Charities Trust.

It helps to empower Costa Coffee team members to nominate deserving causes in their region. This year, the donation has been increased from £500 to a generous £1,000 to help make an even greater impact in communities across the country.

Leigh Scout Group was nominated by its local Costa Coffee store in Parsonage Next, Leigh, to receive the Community Grant donation. Leigh Scout Group aims to help develop children in a variety of ways; physically, mentally and emotionally, by taking part in activities to give them skills for life, such as teamwork and knowledge.

With the £1,000 Community Grant donation, the Scout Group has been able to subsidise payments for their recent Olympic-themed camp rather than increase the usual cost – enabling more children to be able to attend.

They are also able to continue the Olympic theme, as the donation will help pay for some additional activities on-site, which gives the children the chance to try something new or even take on a personal challenge

Jane Riley, Group Lead Volunteer, Leigh Scout Group, said: “This donation from Costa Coffee was greatly appreciated, as we find that children get a huge benefit from camping and being outdoors.

"With Costa Coffee’s £1000 grant, our recent Olympic-themed camp was made possible – discussing important themes with children such as the importance of friendship across nations and athletes doing their best to win medals for their country.

"We also purchased plain T-shirts for the young people to decorate and have as a camp memento. We are incredible grateful for the support of Costa Coffee and are excited about what more we can do for the Leigh community going forwards.”

This latest round of donations brings Costa Coffee's total contributions through its Community Grants programme over the past three years to nearly £180,000, a testament to the company's ongoing commitment to social responsibility and community enrichment.

Jo Jennings, Community Co-Ordinator at Costa Coffee, concludes: “We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the incredible work being done by Leigh Scout Group. At Costa Coffee, we recognise the dedication and passion that sports clubs bring to their local areas, and we are proud to be extending a helping hand to sporting groups across the nation through our Community Grants programme.”

For more information on Costa Coffee’s community programme click here