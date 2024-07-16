Councillors and children officially open underwater world exhibition in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local councillors and school children have opened an exhibition about the underwater world which highlights the impact today’s choices have on future generations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Jenny Bullen attended The Salvation Army’s Underwater World exhibition on Monday, July 15, to declare the week-long event officially open. Children from Nicol Mere Primary School, located on Roman Road, in Ashton-in-Makerfield, also attended to be one of the first to see the artwork they have created and supplied for the exhibition in situ which highlights the impact every day choices have on the underwater world environment.

Taking place at The Salvation Army’s church and community centre on Chapel Street in Ashton-in-Makerfield, the exhibition is a free event taking place daily from 10:30 am – 4:00 pm until Friday, July 19, with additional hours on Tuesday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 17, open until 7:30 pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

180 children from Nicol Mere Primary School have created paintings and artefacts that feature in the exhibition, alongside crocheted octopuses and knitted starfish created by the church and charity’s weekly knitting group, Knit and Natter.

Elaine Rogers, Mrs Sedman and pupils from Nicol Mere Primary School with their artwork

Assistant head teacher, Mrs Sedman, from Nicol Mere Primary School said: “As a school we support our whole community and actively encourage our children to get involved with various activities that take place, learning respect and understanding for the area in which they live and the community that they live and grow amongst.

“We were pleased to have been asked by The Salvation Army to take part in their exhibition and welcomed the opportunity which goes hand in hand with our curriculum, enabling the children to learn new skills and create various forms of different art. The skills they have learnt throughout the year have been applied and adapted for this project and the hands-on experience has really aided that learning. It was a wonderful project to be a part of and great to see it up for all the community to see.”

Sand and water play activities will be on offer, refreshments available and select items from the exhibition can be purchased, with all money raised going back into the community work of The Salvation Army in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine Rogers, church leader of The Salvation Army in Ashton-in-Makerfield said: “We wanted to educate children on the impact our choices can have on the environment and how we can all help shape the future for generations to come. The underwater world plays such an important role in our planet and all of our lives that we felt it important to highlight this to children, so it made sense to get our local school involved in a hands-on way.

Church leader Elaine Rogers with pupils from Nicol Mere Primary School

“Everyone involved has worked tirelessly to create some stunning items, bringing the exhibition to life and it was also a wonderful project for our knitting group to be a part of which brings members of our community together to socialise and use their current skills, learn new skills or just enjoy a bit of friendly conversation. For people that might struggle to find daily activities to fill their time, it is important they have access to a free and safe space to meet others and feel a part of something, boosting mental health and wellbeing while tackling loneliness and isolation at the same time.”

Knit and Natter has been running for three years and was created to combat loneliness and isolation in the local community, providing a safe space to meet people and make friendships while also learning a new skill or expanding on current ones. The group runs as a weekly drop-in every Thursday from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, for a contribution of £1.50, with all materials and equipment provided.