Councillors gather to attend Annual Celebration Ball!

Friday 28 November sees More Than Words host their annual Celebration Awards Ball for students and their families, friends and supporters.

More Than Words is a not-for-profit community interest company that works with children, young people, and adults with disabilities and autism. They specialise in producing drama performances that highlight issues specific to disabled people.

In the New Year, More Than Words is moving from their base at The Edge to a new home at Sovereign Business Park, which means they will be moving from Douglas Ward to Ince Ward.

Sue Seager, Managing Director, said:

“The idea of an annual Celebration Awards Ball originally came from our student forum, who represent all the people who use our services. We are delighted that this year, Leader of Wigan Council Councillor David Molyneux, who will also be our new Ward Councillor, will be joining us to welcome everyone to the Ball. We are also welcoming our long-time supporters from Douglas Ward, Councillors Patrica Draper and Matt Dawber, plus Councillor Chris Ready. We'll always be grateful to them for championing our cause.

“We hosted our first Celebration Ball in 2016, so we are now in our ninth year. We have devised an accessible way for both staff and students to cast their vote for one

individual student on a voting slip. Students are supported with pictorial aids to think really carefully about their reasons for their vote, and everyone receives an award to recognise their achievements. Comments on the voting slips also help us to award our special 'Star of Achievement' trophies each year. It’s very serious business!"

This year's Celebration Ball starts at 7pm at St. Peter's Pavilion in Hindley, and is by invitation only. As well as the awards ceremony itself, guests can look forward to performances and presentations from students, which showcase what they get up to at More Than Words.

For more information about More Than Words, visit their website at www.morethanwordsadvocacy.co.uk or phone 01942 735426.