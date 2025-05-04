County tournament success for Wigan Junior Chess

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seven young chess players, from Wigan Community Chess Club (WCCC), excelled at their first Lancashire County competition on Saturday, May 3.

For some of the children it was their first time ever competing in a tournament and two of our club players, Logan Crabb and Benjamin Lowe, were runners up in their section.

‘We are so proud of the children at our club and it was a joy to see them feeling confident enough to compete at county level’ said Jacqui Boardman, WCCC chess coach.

'We were particularly pleased that Benjamin and Logan did so well in their sections, achieving runner up positions in their first Lancashire event'

Logan receiving his award from Colin Greenwood, LCA Junior Organiser

The Lancashire Chess Association manages chess at a county level and organises junior events to encourage more children to play chess. They create a fun and sociable environment whilst increasing the visibility of chess across Lancashire.

Wigan Community Chess Club is a fun and inclusive junior club encouraging 6 to 16 year olds to learn to play chess and to develop their skills to their best ability. WCCC is a not-for-profit community venture, based at Clifton Street Community Centre, Worsley Mesnes, Wigan WN3 5HN.

For anyone interested in bringing their child along, please email us at [email protected].