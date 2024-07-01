Creatures of the Night!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

No not vampires, moths!!

The day had been very warm and overnight there was no rain or wind due so I decided that it would be a good night to run the moth trap to see what was about. So what is a moth trap – and no not the moth traps that catch and kill the pesky moths that enjoy a good lunch of clothes etc! The moth trap I have is basically a bulb is suspended over a box into which the moths attracted by the light and end up falling into the box and into egg boxes from where they can be examined and identified before being safely released.

Moth trapping is gaining lots of followers as it’s a hobby that can be absolutely fascinating finding out what’s about in your garden after dark.

As I said the weather was perfect so I got the trap set up ready for sunset. The weather is really important when choosing which nights to trap. Warm, still nights with plenty of cloud cover are very good and usually produce the best catches. Forget it if there’s strong winds, or heavy rain. Clear nights, particularly if there’s is a full moon probably won’t have a good catch.

Lime Hawk Moth

I use my moth trap usually from early March to November whenever the weather looks suitable. Luckily were we live in a woodland habitat the trap is pretty effective over more of the season, whereas in open habitats, they are more useful between mid-April and mid-September. Peak months for moth trapping tend to be July and August.

So I set up during daylight hours and then left overnight and return at first light to see what my trap has caught. Now it’s not just moths that get attracted by the light during the night. There’s all types of beasties that inhabit the ‘darkness that end up in my trap! Beetles, flies, bugs, caddisflies, bees and wasps are frequently captures in moth traps and occasionally a butterfly or even a dragonfly will be safely tucked up hiding in one of the egg boxes.

To be honest it’s quite exciting to see what the trap has caught overnight – and I carefully lift out the egg boxes one by one to see who’s hiding in them!

The top prize is when you find a hawk moth in your trap! Well it is for me anyway. The other night when I had it running in the garden, I was a def winner! Tucked up in the egg box was a Lime Hawk Moth!! The closest tree to our cottage is a 180year old absolutely massive Lime tree so getting Lime Hawk moths in the trap is not that rare.