Curious Works youth employment initiative aims to inspire young people in Wigan Borough

Wigan-based charity, Curious Minds, is excited to announce the launch of ‘Curious Works’ - a series of events, free training and part-time jobs aimed at equipping young people in Wigan Borough for work in the creative sector.

The Curious Works program, which runs from October 2024 to January 2025, has been funded by Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) and is designed to bridge the gap between education and employment; offering pathways to a fulfilling career in the creative industries and cultural sector.

Aimed at young people aged 16 to 25, particularly those who have left school but haven’t decided what they want to do next, Curious Works offers:

Free skills masterclasses – delivered by local creative employers and designed to boost confidence and the develop transferrable work skills.

– delivered by local creative employers and designed to boost confidence and the develop transferrable work skills. Ideas and inspiration – learn about the many types of career paths available in the sector.

– learn about the many types of career paths available in the sector. Flexible work experience – As a follow-on from the masterclasses, a limited number of paid, part-time work placements are on offer with local arts organisations (subject to selection). If a placement isn’t for you, there’s also the chance to gain practical, hands-on experience and mentorship as part of a team of Young Producers, delivering a youth-led event in Wigan.

Young people investigate creative careers at Wigan Youth Zone

The masterclasses will be held on October 10 and 17 at Wigan Youth Zone, followed by a Creative Careers event on Thursday October 24 at Wigan Life Centre. All sessions are free to attend and public transport costs are reimbursable. There’s no requirements for prior qualifications, such as English and maths GCSE, and no formal dress code.

Holly Ball, Head of Careers & Employability at Curious Minds said: “We’re thrilled to be launching Curious Works in Wigan Borourgh this Autumn, as a means of supporting young people ready to take their first steps into employment but in need of some friendly advice and inspiration. Our goal is to empower them to focus their ambitions, whilst gaining the skills and experience needed for a successful career.”

Young people who would like to get involved are invited to register their interest (commitment free) via the Curious Minds website at: https://curiousminds.org.uk/careers-and-employability/curious-works/.