Cygnet Supported Living Services fundraise for Mind in May

Staff and service users at multiple supported living services in North West England have chosen a mental health charity as the focus of their fundraising efforts in May.

Mind provides support for people struggling with their mental health across England and Wales. It campaigns for better mental health services and opportunities in the workplace as well as educating employers on creating mentally healthy environments.

The charity was chosen by staff across Cygnet Social Care services due to their personal experiences of mental health setbacks, as well as their daily work with people struggling with their mental health.

There are five Cygnet Social Care North West Supported Living services, with locations in Macclesfield, Preston, Warrington and two in Wigan. Staff and service users across these areas have been invited to participate in numerous fundraising events for Mind throughout May.

Cygnet North West Supported Living staff are ready to get pied for charity

On Monday, May 5, staff and service users will be encouraged to have a bad hair day for a good cause and donate £1 to Mind for participating.

On Wednesday, May 14, they can then donate again and take part in Wacky Dress Up Day.

On Friday, May 30, staff and service users can visit the main North West Supported Living office in Chorley for a day of fun games such as Pie A Manager, How Many Sweets in a Jar and a raffle.

Stephanie Pollitt, Cygnet Social Care Regional Manager for North West Supported Living, spoke of her excitement to fundraise for the mental health charity.

She said: “At Cygnet’s supported living services, we support many residents who live in their own homes and have challenges with their mental health. That’s the main reason we decided to fundraise for Mind but also we want to raise awareness of everyone’s mental health needs and bring people together.

“Staff across our North West Supported Living services have come together to raise money for Mind as mental health has so much negative stigma around it. A lot of people don’t fully understand the complications of mental health and the impact it can have on people’s day to day lives.

“In my role, I work alongside many fantastic staff and service users who have daily battles in terms of their mental health and it has taught me that it’s okay to not be okay sometimes.

“It’s about being able to recognise and support people when they are struggling.

“I’m hoping that these events and fundraising for Mind in general will mean people feel more able to come forward and seek support when they need it.”

Lauren Broome, a Senior Support Worker in Cygnet’s Social Care division, also highlighted how Mind became the focus of fundraising efforts due to many staff members, including herself, having struggled with their mental health.

“Raising money for Mind means a lot to me as I have struggled with my mental health since being a teen and the charity really helps to minimise the stigma around talking about our mental health. It took me years to understand that I wasn’t okay and even longer to realise I couldn’t deal with it alone.

“It wasn’t until recently that I took the step to ask for help and support with my mental health, both at work and from a GP. This may seem minor to some but it is a huge achievement admitting that you’re not as mentally strong as you think you are and that is completely fine.

“Working as a Senior Support Worker, it’s important that you give the care, support and advice to service users and others in your team. But people often forget or don’t even know how to give themselves that same support.

“Many people with mental health needs struggle to accept help when it is offered to them and this is why Mind is so important. The charity makes it acceptable to ask for help and that’s why I’m so excited to support Mind by raising vital funds to help them support others.”