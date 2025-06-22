Dad and lad’s owl adventure

It's that time of year when owlets are leaving the nest

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s just about impossible to say which owl is my favourite. But Tawny Owls hold a special place in my heart. I’ve raised seven from chick to adult and eventually had them return back to the wild.

Living just within a mixed broadleaf woodland with at least four Tawny territories and writing a weekly ‘wildlife article means lots of people know we live in the cottage in the wood. Mix that with public access to some parts unavoidably results in a knock on the door and “we’ve found this baby owl, all on its own” What do we do with it? 8 times out of 10 they remember exactly where they found the owlet and a quick trip into the woodland results in the parent owls taking it back – no damage done!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other outcome is they have no idea where they actually found it and that could be massive problems for the owlet.

Tawny Owl

Tawny Owls, like most owls readily take to human company and will soon become ‘imprinted’ that they are actually little people! Sadly they end up kept as a pet and usually have a miserable life not doing ‘owly things’ like their wild relations. Some owls with life changing injuries like badly broken wings, legs and a host of other problems do have a better life than starvation and its eventual outcome.

Luckily the ones we’ve raised have all gone back in to the woodland ready to try and set up their own territories. Tawny’s are definitely natural comics and had me chuckling away many times with some of the antics they’d get up to.

One that eventually was named ‘Archimedes’ became a local celeb and did a lot for ‘conservation’ with the local schoolchildren as he wasn’t a shy bird and could always been found in his ‘massive’ beech tree. A quick call would have him answering back and occasionally taking to the wing to see if there was any chance of food! We had this relationship for a few years and in severe winters I’d put food out for him at a spot where we fed him in the wood as a youngster.

Some Tawny ‘factoids’

Our most common and widespread owl, they are strictly nocturnal and rarely seen during the day unless disturbed from their roosting spot.

Only the male Tawny utters the familiar drawn-out hoot (so much loved by directors and producers of ‘horror films): both males and female also make the well-known high pitched kewick call.

It’s pretty easy to imitate a tawny owl by blowing through cupped hands. I can still get male owls fooled enough to end up responding thinking that some new owl was invading their territory.

Adult Tawnies chase their owlets out of their territories after the breeding season. Sadly, this results in nearly two-thirds of youngsters will die in their first year.

Years ago, when I had more time on my hands I did a study over several months identifying what our owls were eating. Owls regurgitate all the bits they can’t digest in the form of a pellet. As I expected top of their menu was woodmice and voles, but some amazing other titbits turned up! Common Pipistrelle bat bones once and regularly I found bits of Hawkmoth wings.

A photo from last night’s adventure!!