Daffodils Dreams Brings Christmas Cheer to Over 1,000 Children and 300 Families

Daffodils Dreams is delighted to announce the remarkable success of its 2024 Christmas Eve Box Appeal and Christmas Appeal. In partnership with Greenmount Projects, Wigan Council, and The Brick, the initiative spreads festive joy and vital support to children and families in need across the Wigan Borough.

This year’s appeal achieved unprecedented results, providing 1,005 Christmas Eve Boxes for children aged 0-18, which included new nightwear, bed socks, and sweet treats. Support was also extended to over 300 families, offering toys, gifts, food hampers, and cash vouchers. These contributions ensured that vulnerable families could celebrate Christmas with warmth, joy, and dignity.

This success was only possible through the combined efforts of our partners and the generous Wigan and Leigh community. Greenmount Projects, Wigan Council, and The Brick played a crucial role in identifying families in need, gathering resources, and ensuring smooth distribution across the borough.

“This appeal truly highlighted the power of collaboration,” said Maureen, founder of Daffodils Dreams. “Working with such dedicated partners and an incredibly supportive community allowed us to make a real difference for families during the holiday season. We are deeply grateful for everyone’s contributions.”

Huge effort from all of our festive volunteers.

The Wigan and Leigh community’s kindness was the heart of this year’s appeal. From donations of toys and nightwear to financial contributions and volunteer hours, every effort brought hope and happiness to local families. Special thanks go to JJH Building Contractors Limited, who generously donated five vans, volunteers, over 500 selection boxes, toys, wrapping paper, and more through their supply chain. Gratitude is also extended to Wigan Warriors Rugby League Club, whose team and staff helped load vans and deliver hampers, and Manchester Creative Collective Marketing for creating an inspiring video to share the appeal’s story.

As the new year begins, Daffodils Dreams remains committed to supporting children and families throughout Wigan and Leigh. With exciting initiatives on the horizon, the organization is eager to build on this success and make an even greater impact in 2025. Thank you for helping us create something truly special.

To learn more about supporting Daffodils Dreams or to participate in future initiatives, please visit www.daffodilsdreams.org or contact Maureen at [email protected] or 07896811178.