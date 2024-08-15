Daughter-in-law raises vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crowds gathered at St Mary’s Social Club in Billinge, Wigan on the 29th June to enjoy sandwiches and cake alongside some first class fundraising games. They also danced the afternoon away to the sounds of The North West Singer. Once all the raffle tickets were sold and the bingo numbers had been called, they counted up to discover an amazing £2860.70 had been raised.

Susan’s fundraising is inspired by the life of her mother-in-law, Maureen Finch who receives help from Macmillan Cancer Support. Maureen was diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus in 2021.

After receiving treatment at the Christie Hospital, she discovered her cancer is not curable. But now Maureen is determined to live life as fully as she can and recently returned to watch her much loved Wigan Warriors with son Tony. Susan wants to thank everyone who helped to make the event such a success including Alison Chisnall, Lucy Finch, Steph Nicole Johnson, Ange Evans, Georgia Evans, Kelsey, Saffi Holmes, Nicola Chisnall, Donna Bevan, Les Chizzi, Mary, Ella, and her Mum, Jean Breeze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Macmillan Relationship Fundraising Manager, John Rullo said, “I’ve had the pleasure of supporting Susan’s fundraising in the past so I already had a good idea of how well supported it would be. It’s been great to meet with many of the wider team involved in the event to thank them personally. It takes a lot of teamwork to do something well on this scale and their dedication to making Maureen proud was clear.

Left to right: Susan Finch, Angela Evans, Saffi Holmes, lucy Finch, Georgia Evans and Jean Breeze

"In Wigan we support many people affected by cancer through our telephone and online support line and the two Information and Support Centres at The Royal Albert Edward Cancer Care Centre and The Thomas Linacre Centre, where people can get help physically, emotionally and financially when affected by cancer. That’s only possible because of the kindness of those organising and supporting events like this.”