Diabetes staff at Wigan Infirmary nominated as finalists for prestigious national award

A specialist nurse and community team at Wigan Infirmary have been shortlisted as finalists at the Diabetes Nursing Awards 2024.

Demonstrating outstanding commitment, innovation, and excellence in diabetes care, Diabetes Specialist Nurse - Pregnancy, Jane McAllister, has been named a finalist in the Secondary Care Nurse of the Year category and the Trust’s Community Diabetes Service is a finalist in the Primary Care Nurse of the Year category.

Both Jane and the Community Diabetes Service at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) were praised by judges for their clear commitment to their patients with Jane recognised for her leadership.

Amanda Swift, Operational & Performance Manager said: “The Community Diabetes Service is a small team who provide a unique nurse-led comprehensive service within the community, providing high quality care to patients who require insulin initiation, titration, and ongoing review.

Diabetes Team left to right Tracy Cooper Vicky O'Brien and Janice Clegg)

“Their professional, compassionate, person-centered, and holistic approach influences the patients to achieve better control and the confidence to thrive following diabetes management education and support and the passion and dedication to our patients within the Diabetes Nurse’s care is demonstrated every day. We are so pleased to have been shortlisted as finalists.”

Anne Ollerton Diabetes Specialist Nurse Manager said: ‘For the past 20 years, Jane has been working at Wigan’s Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, delivering a specialist service to women with diabetes who are, or wish to be, pregnant. Jane initially retired in January 2020, however returned to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued to support the diabetes department. Since then, and for the past 12 months, Jane has been the linchpin in the diabetes/pregnancy service due to a long-term vacancy and her commitment, professionalism and eagerness to take on new technology in the ever-changing world of diabetes has been exemplary and truly deserves to have finally retired in April 2024.”

Jane said: “I feel delighted and honoured to have been nominated for this award and for doing something I have loved is a double reward. This role has been a joy for me, and I have been delighted to have seen the positive changes and technological advances that are now available. It brings great satisfaction that these changes will help to improve experiences and outcomes for women with diabetes.”

The Diabetes Nursing Awards event will take place at The Thistle, Marble Arch, London on Friday 7th June.

Jane McAllister Diabetes Specialist Nurse - Pregnancy

Diabetes Nursing Awards event organiser Emily Mayhew said: "We are thrilled to recognise remarkable individuals who have dedicated themselves to advancing diabetes care and education. Their innovative approaches and tireless efforts have made a significant difference in the lives of people living with diabetes."