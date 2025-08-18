‘Don’t miss the moment’ with Home instead Leigh

Home Instead Leigh's New Campaign Aims to Help Communities ‘Spot the Signs’ of Dementia Early.

Home Instead Leigh's New Campaign Aims to Help Communities ‘Spot the Signs’ of Dementia Early.

A new community campaign, “Don’t Miss the Moment,” is launching on 1st September, aiming to raise awareness about the early signs of ageing and dementia — and encouraging families to seek help before reaching crisis point.

The initiative, led by local advocates Georgia and Thomas Pennington, are teaming up with local businesses across the area to support older people in their communities by making vital information more accessible.

“We often see families reaching out for help when things have become too overwhelming,” said Georgia. “By then, they’re often at crisis point. We want to change that. This campaign is about encouraging people to spot the signs earlier and feel confident seeking expert advice sooner.”

Educating Through Local Businesses

As part of the campaign, participating businesses will display ‘Spot the Signs’ leaflets, which contain clear, simple guidance on recognising early symptoms of dementia and how to access support services. These leaflets are designed to empower the public—particularly families and carers—to take action early, when intervention can have the greatest impact.

The campaign hopes to create a ripple effect of awareness throughout the community by using everyday spaces—such as cafes, shops, salons, and local services—as hubs for accessible information.

#SpotTalkSupport

To thank local businesses for their involvement, the campaign will highlight supporters on its social media platforms, including Facebook and LinkedIn, as well as through its official website. Each business will be acknowledged for its role in supporting the wellbeing of older community members.

The campaign will conclude with a Community Coffee Morning, bringing together all the participating businesses to celebrate the collaboration.

Georgia is currently inviting local businesses to join the campaign and help make a difference:

“Even a small act, like displaying a leaflet, can make a huge difference in someone’s life. Together, we can support older people with dignity, compassion, and the right information at the right time.”

Businesses interested in taking part can contact Georgia Pennington directly by phone or email.

[email protected] or 01942 877294