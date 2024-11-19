EdStart students welcome 'first taste of winter'

By Carolynne BullEdwards
Contributor
Published 19th Nov 2024, 16:35 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 09:44 GMT
Students make the most of the snow with good old fashioned fun.

As the Met Office warned of the “first taste of winter”, students at EdStart embraced the outdoors to enjoy the first snowfall of the season. Working together, they built ‘Eddy the EdStart Snowman’ for the neighbours to enjoy, showcasing their teamwork and creativity.

EdStart Schools is a network of SEND schools across the North West which supports children and young people with social, emotional and mental health needs. They aim to equip students with the confidence they need to thrive.

Kevin Buchanan, Education Director at EdStart, said: “Waking up to snow brings out the big kid in all of us. The first snow of the season is always exciting, and our students made the most of it. Building Eddy the Snowman was a great way for them to work together, enjoy the outdoors, and take a well-earned break from their studies.”

