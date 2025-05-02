Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A business and amateur football club have been talking about how a reciprocal partnership in Wigan has made life easier for both of them.

Eric Wright Civil Engineering recently completed Phase 2 of works on the new active travel scheme: Wigan to Standish Cycling and Walking network.

The work provide improved cycling and walking facilities in the Standish area to offer more accessible facilities, more route choice and encourage more active travel such as walking, cycling and wheeling activity and will link into the already popular Standish Mineral Line upgrade.

Since works started Eric Wright has formed a mutually beneficial relationship with Standish St Wilfrid’s Amateur Football Club, which began when the club allowed part of its grounds to be used as the site compound.

Left to right: Eric Wright Civil Engineering site manager Jason Lowe presents a cheque to St Wilfrid's AFC manager Phil Ramsdale for the club's new CCTV to keep vandals at bay

When vandals first attacked the club in 2024, the site team at Eric Wright Civil Engineering sprang into action to help clear the damage. They also provided security fencing to protect the club’s new goalposts and nets from further criminal damage.

Then several weeks ago an evern worse attack took place and the firm decided that it should gift CCTV, that had been effective in repelling vandals during the work, to the club permanently.

Sit manager Jason Lowe said: “It’s been a pleasure working alongside Standish St Wilfrid’s Football Club over the last eight months. We’ve been delighted to support them at their time of need and now at the end of the project providing the squad a set of beanie hats for the team to train in.”

As the project has now come to an end the Eric Wright site team has handed back the area of grounds within the football club after carrying out tidying up of the parking area, shrubs and laying new tarmac to the car park entrance.

Part of the Wigan to Standish cycling and walking network improvements carried out by Eric Wright Civil Engineering. Standish St Wilfrid's AFC allowed the company to store machinery on its land during the work

Club manager Phil Ramsdale said” “I cannot speak highly enough of the Eric Wright Civil Engineering team working on this project, they have been helpful throughout, professional at all times, and have made the whole process effortless.

"Nothing has been too much trouble for them. We have been happy to have them here and are very grateful for their support too. Their latest support in the CCTV now helps the club progress by protecting what we have and future of our club moving forward is looking bright.”