Evolve recognised for commitment to employees and the community

Evolve, the Wigan-based leading provider of managed network solutions and IT services, has achieved 1 Star Accreditation from Best Companies. The news follows extensive feedback from Evolve’s employees, who had the final word on how the company performs in areas such as leadership, wellbeing and giving back to the local community.

Evolve employs more than 120 people and works across the globe from its Wigan office, providing high-tech solutions to household name brands in industries like retail, hospitality, construction, transport and forecourts.

Best Companies is a nationally recognised benchmark for measuring and improving workplace engagement. To achieve accredited status, companies must receive a high score from their employees. Receiving 1 Star is a significant achievement which means a company is “Very Good” to work for.

Evolve scored highly for its values and principles, and commitment to career development. This includes creating skilled apprenticeship opportunities for local people with clear pathways to leadership roles, progression support throughout employees’ career journeys and providing a high level of autonomy in their roles.

The Evolve team completes the Tough Mudder 10K obstacle course.

The company received a notable score of 98% from its employees for giving back to the community thanks to its extensive patronage and fundraising activities for Wigan Youth Zone, which supports young people in the Wigan Borough to develop new skills and jumpstart their futures.

Caroline Oxley, Head of People and Talent at Evolve BG, said “We are honoured to have been recognised by Best Companies, but most of all by the people who work here at Evolve. Earning 1 Star is an incredible achievement and we are already going even further to demonstrate how much we value our people and our community.

“We wanted to show our people that we hold the business to the same values and high standards we ask of them, so we made the decision to conduct our first ever employee engagement survey through the transparent and rigorous Best Companies accreditation process.

“We have listened to the feedback and are delighted to have made some changes to our policies as a result. This includes boosting our annual leave to 25 days plus bank holidays, as well as introducing occupational sick leave and enhanced maternity and paternity pay.”

Alan Stephenson-Brown, CEO at Evolve BG

Alan Stephenson-Brown, CEO at Evolve BG, said “We want to make sure our team members are happy and engaged, feel valued and have opportunities to learn and grow. Embarking on our Best Companies journey shows that we're living according to our values and listening to our people.

“We are incredibly pleased to be celebrating this result. This is a fantastic milestone for Evolve, and it's all thanks to our team. Over the next 12 months, we'll be working hard to reach a 2 Star rating, making our workplace even better for everyone.

“We know our strength lies in our people. I want to extend a huge thank you to all our employees for their honesty, dedication and passion.”

Evolve will seek to achieve Best Companies 2 Star Accreditation in autumn 2025.