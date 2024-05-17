Family and friends of Wigan woman come together to take on Race for Life
and live on Freeview channel 276
In response to our mother's current battle, we rallied together a remarkable team for this year's Race for Life. “Team Barb” comprised of 20 individuals including family, friends, work colleagues and compassionate supporters from our community, joining forces to support not only our mother but also the broader fight against cancer. Together, we have managed to raise a total so far of £3,365—a testament to the collective spirit and generosity of everyone involved.
The funds raised are essential for cancer research, contributing to the hope of finding a cure. But for us, the impact of this event went beyond the financial contributions. It was an emotional and uplifting experience that demonstrated the community's solidarity with our mother's fight. It reminded us, and especially her, that no one has to face this battle alone.
"Seeing everyone come together for Mum was incredibly moving,"
“It’s more than just the funds; it’s the love and support that reinvigorate her spirit and continually inspire our family."
"This event has shown us the power of community and the strength that comes from unity. We are profoundly grateful for the love and support that have been showered on our family, which fuel Mum's courage and all of our hopes."
Our mother's journey is far from over, but with the continued support and love from everyone who surrounds her, she faces each day with a little more strength. The Race for Life has been a beacon of hope, not just for our mother, but for every family touched by cancer, reminding us all of the power of coming together in the face of adversity.
Together, we are stronger, and together, we will continue to fight, support, and hope. We just wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who participated in the Race for Life and contributed to this cause that is so close to our hearts.