Julie Bramhall's Dedication Plaque at WWL

A donation from the family of a much-loved teacher has helped to refurbish a room at Wigan Infirmary in her memory.

Julie Bramhall dedicated her life to helping others in her work of Assistant Principal of St John’s, Abram, even during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tragically, after a lengthy struggle with the virus, Julie died in February 2021, leaving behind a profound loss for her family and friends.

Husband Carl said: “Her commitment to her pupils and her compassionate nature made her a beloved figure in the school. She was just selfless, always thinking of others, the school, her community and just gave 100 per cent to everything she did.

Julie Bramhall

“At the time, all I could do was take Julie ice lollies as it was the only thing she could eat, and I had to leave them at the door with the staff due to the restrictions that were in place. However, we were able to spend some of the Christmas period with Julie before she died and the staff were so supportive, nothing was too much trouble. We could see that they had done everything they could, and more.”

In the wake of her death, Carl and the couple’s daughters, 26-year-old Kammalah, and 22-year-old Tegan, looked for a way to honour her memory, organising fund-raising efforts to support the Intensive Care Unit at tWigan Infirmary where Julie spent her final days.

Carl, who was hospitalised with Covid himself, set himself a challenge to walk 10km from their home to the infirmary, which was quickly supported by the family’s friends and relatives.

He said: “Initially our target was £500 to say thank you to the staff on the ward and this quickly snowballed – we had over £1,000 in a couple of days.”

Julie Bramhall's family with members of ICU staff

Julie’s brother-in-law also took on a 100-mile bike ride and her uncle tackled a 50-mile bike ride, both on a special Challenge Day.” Julie’s sister held a raffle at work, as well as a sponsored abseil, a Zumbathon and chairobics session.

Their initiative raised funds that have been used to refurbish both the relatives’ room and staff room on the ward, transforming them into more welcoming and comfortable spaces.

Carl said: “The girls and I hadn’t been back to the ward since the day we lost Julie so it was a very emotional day, walking through the corridors and up to the doors where I would meet the staff.

"The room looks so much better and hopefully it provides comfort for families going through difficult times.”

Anita Melling, Materials and Equipment Procurement Officer for the ICU/HDU at Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), said: “This much-needed uplift provided a sanctuary for families who, like Carl and his daughters, faced unimaginable challenges during some of the most difficult times of their lives.

"The refurbished rooms now stand as a testament to Julie's legacy of compassion, ensuring that others can find solace and support during their own struggles.”

There are a number of ways in which you can make a donation to support WWL’s charitable activities.

More information on this can be found on the WWL website: wwl.nhs.uk/making-a-donation.