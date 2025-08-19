Kalani Ghost Hunter, with 3.2 million followers on TikTok, found himself in Wigan for the second time this summer. He came back to try a Wigan kebab in a video which now has over 250,000 views.

Kalani posted a video in Wigan in April 2024, going to Galloways Bakers for the famous kebab. However, he didn’t seem too pleased with it and rated it a three out of 10.

He followed up the rating with saying: “There’s a guy named Josh from Wigan that comments on all my videos and goes in all my live streams telling me how good the Wigan kebab is. He’s very passionate about living here in Wigan. This is not good. Not good.”

One comment said that Kalani should have gone to Muffin Man, a popular Wigan bakery just off Gidlow Lane. When the TikToker returned to town, that’s exactly where he went.

Trying a Wigan kebab in the viral video

Giving the kebab a “redemption run”, Kalani raved about the smell of pies in the shop. The kebab itself went down better than the one from Galloways, and he even filled the barm with brown sauce. He rated the Muffin Man kebab at an 8.1 out of 10, labelling it as “pretty solid.”

Kalani is currently travelling around England and filming all kinds of food reviews for his TikTok.

The most popular video is currently sitting at 3.3 million views, in which he tries a Tesco meal deal.

Some local foodies will still argue though that a true Wigan kebab is three pies on a stick!