Fantastic GCSE success for the class of 2024 at Standish Community High School

Anyone who knows Standish knows that it is a school that places the highest possible value on academic excellence – it is one of the three aims of the school to develop successful learners after all – but staff were simply stunned by the levels of achievement by the students this year.

Everyone at Standish would like to offer their heartfelt congratulations to the class of 2024 for their outstanding performance in this year’s GCSE examinations, resulting in a phenomenal set of GCSE results for students and the school. The class of 2024 achieved 79% Grade 9-4 in English and maths, which reflects 89% Grade 9-4 in English and 82% Grade 9-4 in maths. And the school is also celebrating the success of those students who have achieved “strong passes” in English and maths (77% Grade 9-5 in English and 60% Grade 9-5 in maths).

In amongst this outstanding overall picture of success, several individual subject areas are able to boast outstanding attainment at Grade 9-4: biology 100%, chemistry 100%, physics 100%, 3D design 83%, art 84%, digital photography 91%, drama 90%, English literature 86%, French 94% graphics 87%, health and social care 96%, hospitality and catering 89%, maths 82%, RE 83%, Spanish 100% and textiles 88%. Special mention should also be given to the students who collectively achieved 306 Grade 8s or 9s (or Distinction *s) across all subjects. These grades represent the highest possible levels of success for a student.

In amongst the general picture of success, there have been many exceptional, individual performances to be pleased about. Grace A achieved an astonishing set of exam results – scoring a Grade 9 in nine out of her ten GCSEs she sat this year – and an 8 in the other one! Grace said that “I wanted 8s and 9s but I must admit I was a tiny bit worried about physics and chemistry last night!” When asked what she would put her success down to, Grace said, “I’ve been revising every night to be honest! I’d like to thank all my teachers but Mr Grant in particular – he really helped me.” Grace is going on to study Spanish, English literature and history at Winstanley College.

Headteacher Lindsay Barker celebrates with successful student, Darcy

Similarly, there was an example of success running in the family for siblings Josh and Ellie P – who achieved a staggering eight Grade 9s and four Grade 8s in their twenty GCSEs between them. Josh remarked, “I just feel relieved really. I couldn’t have done much better than that!” When asked about whether they had been competitive with each other throughout school, they both laughed in agreement at the same time. “You can ask our Mum about that!” Ellie said with a smile. Both students are going to Winstanley, Ellie is planning to study biology, chemistry and psychology with plans for a career in medicine or dentistry and Josh will be studying maths, further maths, physics and chemistry. “I want to be a nuclear engineer,” he added.

Other notable successes included Matthew K who achieved seven Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and a Distinction Star in hospitality and catering which is, as you can probably guess, the highest grade awarded. Matthew is heading to John Rigby to study maths, further maths, French and Spanish but when asked what his plans were for the rest of the day, Matthew was less sure: “I don’t how I’ll celebrate to be honest – I don’t think it’s really sunk in. In fact, I haven’t even shown them to my Mum and Dad yet!”

The achievements of all these students are only really put into perspective when you consider that the prestigious Grade 9 is only awarded to the top 2-3% of the students in any given subject in the entire country each year. So, to score Grade 9s in so many subjects speaks to the talent, determination and hard work of these very special young people.

Standish Community High School Headteacher, Lindsay Barker, said “throughout the last five years the students have demonstrated such determination, resilience and self-motivation to succeed in all GCSE subjects. Not only do these results offer our students the chance to continue with their ambitions and personal goals going forward, I think their successes today speak to the levels of unwavering focus and strength of character they have already shown at such a young age: these traits will serve them extremely well as they go on to face future challenges in life and grasp future opportunities in their educational journey. I am also delighted for the members of staff who have provided many hours of additional academic support and pastoral care in order to provide all our students with the dedicated support to achieve their very best. They have worked tirelessly with students, developing their confidence, resilience and self-belief. I am equally delighted for the governors and parents with our achievements this year. I hope everyone at Standish Community High School is able to celebrate our exceptional results and share in our successes.”

Lucy and Ella are off to Runshaw with their grades

Standish Community High School would like to record their sincere thanks to the parents of the class of 2024 for their continued support over the last five years and to congratulate all of the Year 11 students who are celebrating their success today!